Stay Close To The Americans, Stick Up For The Ukrainians. Johnson's Farewell Speech To Parliament

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson during the last in office session of questions to the Prime Minister in the British Parliament gave advice to his successor, stressing that he or she should stay close to the Americans and stick up for the Ukrainians.

It is reported by Sky News, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In his final speech, Johnson gave advice to his successor, saying: "I want to use the last few seconds, Mr. Speaker, to give some words of advice to my successor, whoever he or she may be. Number one, stay close to the Americans, stick up for the Ukrainians, stick up for freedom and democracy everywhere.”

In addition, Johnson advised the successor to cut taxes and deregulate wherever possible to make Britain the greatest place to live and invest.

The Prime Minister also advised to “focus on the road ahead, but always remember to check the rear view mirror."

He ended the question session with the words "hasta la vista, baby," after which MPs gave Johnson a standing ovation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told British Prime Minister Johnson that Ukraine sadly accepted the news of his resignation.

Johnson resigned on July 7, but promised to support Ukraine even after the resignation. He will serve as acting head of government until a new one is elected, likely until October.