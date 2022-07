Shanghai's first self-driving test lane put into use

Shanghai's first self-driving test lane put into use. Photo by Xinhua.

Shanghai's first self-driving test lane put into use. Photo by Xinhua.

Shanghai's first self-driving test lane was put into use on a cross-sea bridge. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Test run of smart heavy-duty trucks in highway scenario started on the Donghai Bridge.

The 30-kilometer bridge has six lanes in total. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays, the outermost lanes in both directions are designated as ones for the test.

Since the end of 2019, 5G-supported smart heavy-duty trucks with L4 level driverless technology have started operating on the Donghai Bridge in certain scenarios. Up to now, the trucks have run over 2.6 mln kilometers safely.

Shanghai's first self-driving test lane put into use. Video Produced by Xinhua Global Service.