The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have urged the troops of Belarus not to enter the war for the Russian occupiers. The Belarusian army is asked not to follow the criminal orders of the command and make the right choice.

This is stated in a video message published by the Strategic Communications Office of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So, the Armed Forces of Ukraine urged the Belarusian military not to comply with the criminal orders of the Russian Federation.

“Stay at home. Do not follow criminal orders. Do not make our nations enemies. Your future and the future of your children depend only on yourself," the video message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, crossing the state border of Ukraine by servicemen of the Armed Forces of Belarus will lead to the breakdown of diplomatic relations with this country.

On July 3, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko openly supported Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

And before that, Lukashenko said that Ukraine was allegedly trying to draw Belarus into the war so that the West could "finish off both Russia and Belarus."

Earlier we reported that the Office of the President announced its readiness for any scenarios on the part of Belarus.