U.S. Will Transfer To Ukraine 4 More HIMARS

United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has announced that as part of the new military assistance package, Ukraine will receive four more М142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems HIMARS from the United States.

This is evidenced by the recording of Austin's speech at the fourth meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein).

Austin said that the United States continues to transfer long-range artillery systems to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in order to strengthen the capabilities of the Ukrainian army.

The head of the defense department added that Ukraine will also receive additional ammunition for barrel artillery and missile systems.

According to Western media, taking into account previous deliveries from the United States, the total number of HIMARS in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine will increase to 16 complexes.

Recall, on June 23, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov said that the first HIMARS entered service with the Ukrainian military.

At the beginning of the month, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the work of the HIMARS on the objects of Russian occupiers in Zaporizhzhia region.

Last week, Ministry of Defense spokesman Oleksii Motuzianyk said that with the help of HIMARS, more than 30 objects of the Russian army have already been destroyed.

The adviser to the head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych previously explained why an increase in the number of HIMARS in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine would be a disaster for the Russians.