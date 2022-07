The Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, members of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) daily have a report on the state of affairs in the troops, but 90% of this report cannot be opened to the whole society. NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danilov reported this in an interview with Ukrainian Radio.

“The information that comes from the front is extremely sensitive. And with every information, if it appears incorrectly, out of time and with error, we can have the loss of our guys. I want everyone to understand that this is a very serious issue. And to believe that we should transmit all information from the front online - this will go beyond certain processes," he said.

According to Danilov, when Ukrainian troops are attacking today, "especially with the weapons that we have recently begun to receive from our partners," it must be borne in mind that "for these weapons, the rashists opened a hunt."

"Today I can say that the enemy did not destroy any weapons due to the fault of our military or some media or other things. We clearly give every day an understanding of where and what we have, how this is all worked out. Every morning, all members of the Headquarters and the National Security and Defense Council at 6:30 a.m. receive a report on the state of affairs in our troops, we understand that 90% of this report cannot be opened to the whole society, but not because we do not have the desire to open, but because it can harm, first of all, our military. I want journalists to understand this," the NSDC Secretary said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 15, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that the United States is very satisfied with the effectiveness of HIMARS in Ukraine.

Ukraine is also negotiating to receive missiles for HIMARS with a range of up to 300 km.

At the same time, on July 10, the U.S. Department of Defense confirmed the transfer of 4 more HIMARS to Ukraine.