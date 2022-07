Lavrov Says Due To HIMARS Supply, Russia Will Expand Plans To Seize Territories

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that due to the supply of HIMARS to Ukraine, Russia has changed the "geographical tasks" for Ukrainian territories.

This was reported by RIA Novosti.

"There was a meeting of negotiators. There was one geography. And our readiness to adopt Ukrainian proposals relied on that geography, of the end of March 2022," Lavrov assures.

Lavrov stressed that now Russia claims not only the occupied part of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, but Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and "a number of other territories."

According to the head of the Foreign Ministry, Russia decided to change the "geography" due to the supply of long-range HIMARS to Kyiv, so "geographical tasks will be pushed from the current line even further."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 15, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that the United States is very satisfied with the effectiveness of HIMARS in Ukraine.

Ukraine is also negotiating to receive missiles for HIMARS with a range of up to 300 km.

At the same time, on July 10, the U.S. Department of Defense confirmed the transfer of 4 more HIMARS to Ukraine.