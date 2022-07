Military Actions In Ukraine Are At Decisive Stage - U.S. Secretary Of Defense

The military confrontation in Ukraine is at a decisive, critical stage, so collective support is vitally necessary for the country to resist Russian aggression, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said during the fourth meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the Rammstein format. This is stated in the message of the Pentagon on Wednesday, July 20,

Austin said the Contact Group will continue to find innovative ways to provide long-term support to Ukraine's defenders and tailor assistance to ensure Ukraine has the technology, ammunition and firepower to defend itself.

"You know that this is a critical phase of the conflict. Therefore, our collective support for Ukraine is vitally necessary and urgent. Russia thinks it can survive Ukraine and survive us. But this is just the latest in a series of Russian miscalculations," the U.S. Secretary of Defense emphasized.

Austin also said that the next package of weapons, ammunition and equipment for Ukraine will be presented this week.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 14, Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink discussed accounting and transparency of military aid to Ukraine

On July 13, a member of the parliamentary committee on national security and defense, Fedir Venislavskyi, reported that Ukraine is negotiating with the United States of America to obtain long-range missiles for HIMARS, which will be able to hit targets at a distance of up to 300 km.

On June 23, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov reported that HIMARS are already in Ukraine.