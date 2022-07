Vaccine-induced immune response to Omicron wanes substantially over time: new study

A medical staff member prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccine clinic in San Antonio, Texas, the United States. Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua.

A medical staff member prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccine clinic in San Antonio, Texas, the United States. Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua.

Although COVID-19 booster vaccinations in adults elicit high levels of neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant, antibody levels decrease substantially within three months, according to a new study published. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The findings, published in Cell Reports Medicine, are from a clinical trial sponsored by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

As part of a "mix and match" clinical trial, researchers administered COVID-19 booster vaccines to adults in the United States who had previously received a primary COVID-19 vaccination series.

Researchers then evaluated immune responses over time. They found that nearly all vaccine combinations evaluated elicited high levels of neutralizing antibodies to the Omicron BA.1 sub-lineage.

However, immune responses to Omicron in all groups waned substantially, with neutralizing antibody levels decreasing 2.4- to 5.3-fold by three months after booster shots, according to the study.

The researchers noted that the findings are consistent with real-world reports showing waning protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection during the Omicron wave in people who received a primary vaccine series plus a booster shot.