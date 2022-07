The Ambassadors of the European Union approved the seventh package of sanctions against Russia

This was announced by the head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"EU Ambassadors approved the seventh package of sanctions against Russia," he wrote.

According to the head of the Office, the package includes a ban on the import of Russian gold, as well as the freezing of Sberbank's assets and the inclusion of more than 50 individuals and legal entities in the sanctions list.

Yermak added that Ukraine will continue to work on the introduction of a gas embargo, the recognition of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, as well as limiting the price of oil.

The EU decision on the seventh package should be published in the EU Official Journal on July 21.

The French news agency AFP reported that the EU intends to write exceptions in the sanctions regime to exclude assets related to the trade in food and fertilizers from the restrictions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, believes that the sanctions against Russia imposed by the European Union for its invasion of Ukraine are working, but it may take time to achieve the desired effect.