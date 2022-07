The United States and allies are examining possible training of Ukrainian pilots as part of a long-term effort to build an improved Ukrainian Air Force. The U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff General Charles "CQ" Brown stated this, Reuters reports.

"You want to build a long-term plan on how do you build their air force and the air force that they're going to need for the future," said Brown, a pilot himself, without confirming any decisions on the way forward.

The future training of Ukrainian pilots is a difficult issue that should take into account the state of war in Ukraine and the ability of Kyiv to withdraw pilots from the battlefield for long-term training.

"How can you make that transition from where we are today to where we are going to want to be in the future? To allow folks to leave to go train," he said.

Brown noted that an American pilot could be trained on a new type of aircraft for perhaps two to four months. At the same time, the military emphasized that the transition from the Soviet system will be a little more difficult.

