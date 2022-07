The head of the Russian Republic Ingushetia Mahmud-Ali Kalimatov said that the nephew of the Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, Adam Khamkhoev, died in battle with the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the offensive on Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region.

On his Telegram channel, Kalimatov wrote that Khamkhoev, who died in the Donbas, was awarded the title of Hero of Russia.

"Adam was seriously wounded on May 19 when advancing in the Sievierodonetsk direction by an enemy sniper, refused to evacuate and, being on the front line, continued to lead the company," the report said.

According to Kalimatov, the deceased nephew of the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation graduated from the Ryazan Guards Higher Airborne Command School.

Khamkhoev held the rank of captain and commanded the assault company of the 31st Airborne Brigade from Ulyanovsk.

Recall, on July 14, Russian media reported that the commander of the 20th motorized rifle division of the Russian guard, Colonel Alexey Gorobets, died in battles on the territory of Ukraine.

We also wrote that on July 9, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the control point of the 49th Army of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, as a result of which several high-ranking officers of the Russian army died.