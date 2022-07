86 people fall under the characteristics of an oligarch defined by law. The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We discussed issues related to the main stages of forming and maintaining the Register of Oligarchs. Currently, approximately 86 people fall under the characteristics defined by the Law. Step by step, we will consistently rid the country of oligarchic influence," he wrote.

According to the press service of the NSDC Apparatus, Danilov held a meeting on the state of implementation of the Law "On prevention of threats to national security associated with excessive influence of persons who have significant economic and political weight in public life (oligarchs)."

The participants of the meeting discussed information on the main stages of the formation and maintenance of the Register of Oligarchs, as well as problematic issues of the implementation of this law.

Danilov emphasized the importance of strengthening interdepartmental cooperation to increase the efficiency of its implementation.

Based on the results of the meeting, a number of protocol instructions were given to the Cabinet of Ministers, the Antimonopoly Committee, the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Bank.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the law on oligarchs entered into force on May 7, 2022.

On June 29, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the National Security Council to approve the regulations on the register of persons who have significant economic and political influence in public life (oligarchs), the procedure for its formation and management. Formation and maintenance of the register is provided by the NSDC Apparatus.

In January, Danilov stated that there are more than 13 oligarchs in Ukraine, but did not name them.