U.S. Will Provide Support To Ukrainian Farmers For USD 100 Million

The United States has established a USD 100 million Agriculture Resilience Initiative (AGRI) - Ukraine to help Ukrainian agricultural sector amid worsening global food crisis exacerbated by Russia's war against Ukraine

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food with reference to the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the initiative will be aimed at ensuring continuous production of agricultural products in Ukraine until 2023, as well as solving pressing issues with exports.

At the same time, Ukrainian farmers will receive wider and easier access to financing, as well as to the provision of fuel, fertilizers and pesticides, plant protection products, seeds, equipment.

In addition, according to the report, AGRI-Ukraine will expand the possibilities of Ukrainian agricultural enterprises for drying, temporary storage and processing of agricultural products.

The report notes that USAID is already helping more than 8,000 Ukrainian farmers harvest this year.

The U.S. Agency for International Development also aims to raise an additional USD 150 million to the AGRI-Ukraine program fund from other donors and the private sector to raise USD 250 million in total.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States continues to cooperate with partners to ensure the export of grain from Ukraine.