Syria announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Ukraine after Kyiv's decision to do so.

This was reported by the Syrian state agency SANA.

"The Syrian Arab Republic decided to sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine in accordance with the principle of reciprocity and in response to the Ukrainian government's decision on this matter," the agency quoted the statement of the Syrian Foreign Ministry as saying.

The Syrian side also stated that the Ukrainian government practically severed relations with Syria since 2018, "when it refused to extend the residence visas of Syrian diplomats working in the Syrian embassy in Kyiv."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Syria recognized the independence of the so-called "DPR" and "LPR".

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, in response to Syria's recognition of the self-proclaimed "Luhansk People's Republic" and "Donetsk People's Republic", severed diplomatic relations with Syria without severing consular relations.

Ukraine also severed diplomatic relations with North Korea after Pyongyang recognized the "independence" of territories occupied by Russia.