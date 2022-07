Invaders Kidnapped Over 400 People In Zaporizhzhia Region, And They Demand Money For Their Return

More than 400 people from Zaporizhzhia region are in captivity, including NPP workers and government officials. Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, announced this on the live broadcast of the telethon.

"Kidnapping and terror of civilians continue on the territory of Zaporizhzhia region. As for the topic of hostages, there are currently more than 400 cases of kidnappings of people of various categories," Starukh said.

He noted that the invaders demand money from the relatives of the captives for their return, and thus make money.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration also spoke about the illegal actions of the invaders in Enerhodar: they place their military equipment on the territory of the NPP, not realizing the consequences of such actions. In addition, there are internal conflicts between representatives of Russia.

Starukh added that the situation in the temporarily occupied territories is very tense, which is why people are leaving.

"Fortunately, people leave every day. More than 1,500 people did so yesterday. It is difficult. Some areas are periodically closed for filtering, but peaceful residents evacuate. Over 40,000 people did so last month," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Zaporizhzhia region, the invaders are preparing for a "referendum" and forming a "CEC".

Yesterday, the Russian occupying forces shelled some settlements of Zaporizhzhia region on the line of contact with multiple rocket launchers.

At the beginning of June, the collaborator Volodymyr Rohov, who was appointed by the Russians to the occupation administration of Zaporizhia region, announced about intention to hold a "referendum" on joining the Russian Federation this year.