Despite what Kremlin says, Russia is isolated from the world – U.S. Department of State 11:28

Bakanov Believes That Thanks To SSU Work Under His Leadership, Russian Troops Could Not Capture Kyiv 15:43

1,028 settlements liberated from the invaders, another 2,621 under invaders’ control – Zelenskyy 10:06

British intelligence explains why enemy advance would be very slow 10:41