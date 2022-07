On the night of Wednesday, July 20, the Russian invaders shelled the residential quarter of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, from Grad. Previously, more than 30 rockets were launched on the city. This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko in Telegram.

Thus, Reznichenko reported that as a result of the shelling, 2 people were killed and 9 others were injured. 6 victims were hospitalized, among them 4 children, the youngest of whom is 3 years old.

In addition, according to him, 3 private houses were completely destroyed by the missile strike, and about 10 more were damaged.

Rescuers continue to clear debris and find out the extent of the destruction, pyrotechnicians find scattered ammunition that did not explode.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 19, the military shot down another enemy drone in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Previously, Russian invaders attacked three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region at once. The Russian military targeted the cities and villages of the region with various weapons.

On the morning of July 9, the Russian occupiers shelled the Inhulets district of Kryvyi Rih. A rocket attack was carried out from Uragan on residential quarters. 1 person was killed.