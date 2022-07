Russian invaders are storming Ivano-Daryivka in Donetsk region.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Donetsk direction, the aggressor shelled the areas of Kramatorsk, Siversk, Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Ivano-Daryivka settlements with barrel and rocket artillery.

Conducted an airstrike near Verkhnokamianske.

"It is conducting assault operations in the direction of Ivano-Daryivka, combat operations are ongoing," the General Staff reported.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the invaders fired from barrel and rocket artillery and tanks in the areas of the settlements of Berestove, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Pokrovske, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Kodema.

The enemy carried out airstrikes on Berestove, Yakovlivka, Bakhmut, Vershyna, New York and Pokrovske.

Fighting continues in the direction of the settlements of Berestove, Vershyna and Novoluhanske.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders carried out combat reconnaissance in the area of ​​Novoselivka Druha and an unsuccessful offensive in the direction of Mykilske.

Also, in the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is conducting combat operations with the aim of creating conditions for an offensive on Bakhmut and taking over the territory of the Vuhlehirska TPP.