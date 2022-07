Russian occupiers are lacking ammunition, food and water.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News reports.

According to the General Staff, the enemy retains a high intensity of reconnaissance with unmanned aerial vehicles in the Pivdennyi Buh direction.

In the waters of the Black Sea, there are three Kalibr cruise missile carriers outside the base points.

Reciprocal shelling using barrel, rocket artillery and tanks continues along the entire contact line.

The enemy launched missile and airstrikes in the area of ​​Murakhivka.

"There is a shortage of ammunition, food and water in enemy units," the General Staff reported.

According to the agency, the command of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Federation is taking preventive measures in connection with a very low level of military discipline in the units involved and planned to be involved in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.

Also, drunkenness and disobedience to commanders' orders thrives among Russian soldiers.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the Security Service of Ukraine released audio recordings of conversations between the Russian occupier and his wife. In the conversation, he talks about the significant successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine due to the new weapons that Ukraine received. The occupiers are in a panic about the new weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.