British intelligence names key factor for the end of fighting in Kherson region

The Russian Federation continues to achieve minimal success in the offensive in Donbas, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to hold the front line.

This was reported by the intelligence of the British Ministry of Defense on Twitter.

"On July 19, 2022, the authorities of Kherson, occupied by Russia, reported that the Antonivskyi Bridge across the Dnipro River was attacked by Ukrainian troops. There were reports on social networks of obvious combat damage to the road surface of the bridge," the message reads.

The agency suggests the bridge remains serviceable, but is a key vulnerability for Russian forces.

"This is one of two road crossings across the Dnieper through which Russia can supply or withdraw its troops in the territory occupied to the west of the river. This territory includes the city of Kherson, which has political and symbolic significance for Russia. The lower reaches of the Dnieper are a natural barrier, the width of the waterway is usually about 1,000 meters," the message says.

Intelligence agencies believe that control of crossings across the Dnipro River will be a key factor in the outcome of hostilities in Kherson region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Head of the British Armed Forces, Admiral Tony Radakin, dismissed as "wishful thinking" the suggestion that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ill or may be killed.

Meanwhile, the British Ministry of Defense announced its figure for Russia's losses in the war.

Also, British intelligence claims that the Russian Federation used the private military company Wagner to strengthen the advanced forces and reduce personnel shortages and losses.