Ukraine and the International Energy Agency (IEA) have signed a Joint Declaration on Association, which will provide a basis for closer cooperation in the field of energy security and recovery.

This is stated in a message by the Ministry of Energy, reports Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the announcement, the association provided for in the declaration will provide Ukraine with a platform for regular dialogue with the IEA, its member countries, candidate countries for membership and other associated countries by participating in the meetings of the IEA's standing groups and committees, as well as in ministerial meetings.

Ukraine and the IEA intend to cooperate in a wide range of energy-related activities, including energy market analysis, energy system restoration, energy security, energy efficiency, accelerating energy transitions, developing a sustainable electricity system, hydrogen and bio-methane, energy data and statistics.

Both parties also undertake to cooperate within the framework of a number of specific initiatives, which will be agreed separately in joint two-year work programs.

"According to the declaration, the IEA will attach great importance to the role of Ukraine as a key player in the global energy landscape, which will make a major contribution to European energy security, while contributing to the global push for a safe and clean energy transition. Ukraine, in turn, attaches great importance to the discovery of possible new ways of intensifying cooperation and partnership with the IEA, its member countries, candidate countries and other associated countries. Both sides will make every effort to overcome Ukraine's reconstruction challenges while investing in the energy transition for a sustainable future," the statement said.

Currently, the IEA community provides about 75% of the world's energy demand and covers more than 5 billion consumers.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko stated that Ukraine aims to increase the capacity for electricity export to European countries to 6 GW in the future.

On June 30, Ukraine began exporting electricity to Europe.