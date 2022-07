On Tuesday, July 19, fighters of the 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi completely eliminated a group of mercenaries from Wagner's private military company (Liga).

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The bloody "business" of these enemy mercenaries has exploded today. We remind the enemy once again that only death awaits uninvited guests in Ukraine," the message reads.

The brigade itself added that the Wagner troopers were defeated while holding positions on one of the frontiers of the front line.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, British intelligence claims that the Russian Federation used the private military company Wagner to strengthen the advanced forces and reduce personnel shortages and losses.

Earlier, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a large unit of Wagner fighters in Donbas. The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) notes that after the liquidation of such an elite unit of the Armed Forces, the "ordinary" Russian occupiers are now generally afraid to fight.

Meanwhile, in order to mask the heavy losses of Russian troops in the war in Ukraine, the corpses of Russians are transported in small batches and only at night.