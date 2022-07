Monetary transactions with Ukrainian cards down in Poland and Czech Republic, and up in Germany and Italy

The monetary volume of transactions with Ukrainian cards decreased in Poland, the Czech Republic, and Romania, and increased in Germany and Italy.

This is evidenced by the data provided by Alfa Bank Ukraine, reports Ukrainian News Agency.

The war forced many Ukrainians, mostly women and children, to leave Ukraine.

At the same time, they have a strong economic connection with the Motherland through Ukrainian bank cards.

Alfa-bank continues to study the statistics of spending by Ukrainians abroad.

It should be noted that in the last month there have been certain changes in the trends of Ukrainians using bank cards outside of Ukraine, which may indicate changes in the life circumstances of forced migrants abroad.

The largest number of Ukrainians still live in Poland and Germany.

Despite the fact that the statistical data of international organizations recorded a further increase in the number of forcibly displaced Ukrainians abroad, in June the total amount of spending on Ukrainian cards decreased for the first time since the beginning of mass migration in February.

Most likely, this is due to the partial transfer of consumption to local sources of income (wages, social benefits), which are already charged to the payment cards of the host countries or received in cash.

If in May the share of foreign payments with payment cards reached a maximum of 28%, then in June this indicator has already decreased to 26%.

This is a very important trend, which most likely indicates that Ukrainian migrants are "putting down financial roots" in host countries, and an increasingly large part of them may turn from temporary to permanent.

As before, the average spending check of Ukrainians varies greatly among European countries.

However, recently there has been an increase in this indicator in most countries.

Most likely, this is due to the fact that the shift to local means of payment through employment and receiving benefits occurs primarily among refugees with little savings who were prone to limited spending.

There are also signs of inflation: yes, the share of fuel expenses in payments with Ukrainian cards through foreign POS terminals increased from 6% in March-April to 9% in June.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, Alfa-Bank Ukraine is one of the systemically important banks of Ukraine, which is currently in the process of changing its name to Sens Bank.