Tonight, in the area of ​Nova Kakhovka (Kherson region), the Ukrainian military shot down a Russian fighter jet, probably Su-35. This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces on Facebook.

"At about 8 p.m. on July 19, a unit of anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Forces of Ukraine in the area of Nova Kakhovka shot down a Russian fighter, presumably a Su-35," it says.

It is noted that there is visual confirmation of the downing of the aircraft, and the pilot ejected.

In addition, during the current day, units of anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force hit 5 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles of operational and tactical level.

The fighter tried to attack the attack aircraft of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, July 19, in the sky over the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region, the Ukrainian military shot down another Russian drone.

Earlier it was reported that the losses of personnel of Russian troops for July 18 increased by 100 to 38,550 killed, and the Ukrainian military last day destroyed 4 tanks and 6 armored fighting vehicles.