The Kremlin plans to create a "macroregion," which, in addition to the occupied Ukrainian territories, will include the western regions of Russia. This will happen after the "referendum" on joining the Russian Federation.

Pavlo Lysianskyi, co-founder of the National Institute for Strategic Studies, announced this on Facebook.

"A group of political technologists from the Kremlin proposes to create the so-called "macroregion," which will include Voronezh, Belgorod, Kursk, Rostov regions and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - Luhansk region, AR Crimea, parts of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions," Lysianskyi wrote.

He said that first Russia will hold a "referendum" in Luhansk and Donetsk regions. They want to hold such "referendums" in the east as well, but there has not yet begun such apreparation as in Donetsk and Luhansk.

"The Kremlin also considers the creation of a post in the government of the Russian Federation at the level of a minister or a deputy prime minister regarding "new territories," or rather - temporarily occupied," the human rights activist said.

Dmitry Rogozin, who was dismissed from the post of head of Roscosmos on July 15, may become the curator of the "macroregion."

Recall that in early June, collaborator Vladimir Rogov, whom the Russians appointed to the occupation administration of Zaporizhzhia region, announced the intention to hold a "referendum" on joining the Russian Federation this year.

We also wrote that the Russian occupiers plan to unite the occupied territories in the south and east of Ukraine and attach them to Russia in the form of a federal district.