The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue the counteroffensive in Kherson region, but before its completion, no one will make loud statements, said Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint coordination press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by Channel 24 on Tuesday, July 19.

Humeniuk said that Russian troops continue to resist in the temporarily occupied territories, and along the entire line of contact they carry out shelling of Ukrainian cities in order to inflict maximum destruction and increase the number of victims among the population. Despite this, the Armed Forces are advancing.

"As for the counteroffensive, it continues and is successful. At the same time, it should be understood that the military operation is ongoing, so no one will make loud statements before its completion. When the results deserve it, we inform society about it. What is happening now, you can observe and draw your conclusions. We have strength, power, tactics and a thoughtful strategy. And the way it will be implemented, let the enemy surprise," Humeniuk emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 7, the Institute for the Study of War reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to create conditions for a counteroffensive on Kherson region.

On May 7, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, said that Kherson and Kherson region would be freed from Russian occupation as harshly as possible for the Russian troops.