Russia has said it is going to put forward tougher conditions if talks with Ukraine continue.

A member of the Russian delegation at the negotiations Leonid Slutsky stated this, TASS reports.

It was said they would more tightly control the timing of the requirements.

Currently, there are no negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine on a peaceful settlement due to the Kremlin's position.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that the ultimate goal of Russia in the war remains the destruction of Ukraine, so peace negotiations are possible only after the defeat of the aggressor country on the battlefield.

On July 14, the chairman of the SPD (Social Democratic Party of Germany) parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Rolf Mutzenich, said that he saw no signals for negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

On June 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that politicians from Western countries are beginning to push Ukraine to conclude peace with Russia on favorable conditions for the Russian side.

On May 31, Federation Council speaker Valentina Matvienko said that the Russian Federation is ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine to reach a peace agreement.