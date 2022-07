Cabinet Suggests Rada Ratify Agreement With Turkey For Building In Ukraine Plant For Bayraktar UAVs Production

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes that the Verkhovna Rada ratify an agreement with Turkey on cooperation in the field of high technologies, aviation and space industries, which will allow the construction of a plant for the production and maintenance of Bayraktar drones in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the government will send a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on ratification of the Agreement between Ukraine and Turkey on cooperation in the field of high technologies, aviation and space industries. Among other things, this will allow to build a plant in Ukraine for the production and maintenance of the famous Bayraktar drones," he said.

This agreement was signed on February 3 in Kyiv.

The framework agreement establishes the obligations, terms and conditions of cooperation in the field of creating favorable conditions for the effective use of the production, scientific and technical potential of Ukraine and Turkey to improve the investment climate for Turkish companies in the field of high technologies, aviation and space industry.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Turkish company Bayraktar planned to build a training and test center for the maintenance of drones in Vasylkiv, Kyiv region.

Earlier, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that a factory for the production of Bayraktar drones will appear in Ukraine.

The Turkish company Baykar Makina, which develops and manufactures unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), does not intend to sell Bayraktar ​​ТB2 attack drones to Russia.