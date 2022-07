Russian President Vladimir Putin flew to Iran, in the capital of which a meeting of guarantors of the Astana process of facilitating the Syrian settlement is taking place. In addition, he has meetings with the leaders of Iran and Turkey. This was reported by the Kremlin press service.

"The President of Russia arrived on a working visit to Iran to participate in the trilateral meeting of the heads of state - guarantors of the Astana process of facilitating the Syrian settlement," the statement said.

The administration of the leader of the aggressor country says that Putin also has separate talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the leaders of Iran - Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi.

Putin's visit to Tehran has been linked by some media to Russia's intention to purchase several hundred attack unmanned aerial vehicles from Iran Shahed-191 and Shahed-129 to use them in the war in Ukraine.

Earlier, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that the United States has information that Russian officials have twice visited Iran to inspect Iranian drones.

We also reported that previously the head of the Turkish company Baykar Makina, Haluk Bayraktar, said that they did not intend to sell Bayraktar TB2 attack drones to Russia.