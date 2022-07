President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Iryna Venediktova from the post of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

This is stated in Decree of the Head of State No. 518, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Prior to this, on Tuesday, the Verkhovna Rada by 264 parliamentarian votes expressed the lack of confidence in the Prosecutor General and agreed on the dismissal of Venediktova.

There were no loud statements or accusations during the meeting of the Rada.

After the meeting, the head of the Servant of the People faction in the parliament, David Arakhamia, predicted Venediktova's appointment to a diplomatic post.

Later, European Solidarity MP Oleksii Honcharenko said that the candidacy of the ex-Prosecutor General could be considered for the post of Ambassador of Ukraine to Switzerland.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 17, Zelenskyy suspended Ivan Bakanov, head of the Security Service of Ukraine, and removed Venediktova from the post of Prosecutor General.

The President assigned the duties of the Prosecutor General to the deputy of Venediktova Oleksii Symonenko.