Venediktova May Be Appointed Ambassador Of Ukraine To Switzerland

Former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova may be appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Switzerland.

This was announced by a Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction, Oleksii Honcharenko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I confirm that Venediktova is being considered as a candidate for the role of Ambassador of Ukraine to Switzerland," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

It will be recalled that on Tuesday, July 19, the Verkhovna Rada supported the dismissal of Venediktova from the post of Prosecutor General.

At the time of her dismissal, there were no loud statements or accusations.

No confidence in Venediktova was supported by 198 MPs from Servant of the People, 10 MPs from Batkivshchyna, 14 - from Platform for Life and Peace, 9 – from For the Future, 17 – from Dovira, 10 – from Restoration of Ukraine, 6 - independent.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 17, Zelenskyy suspended the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov from his duties and suspended Venediktova from the post of Prosecutor General.

Prior to that, the President announced an inspection of all law enforcement agencies due to the absence of some managers at the workplace on the day Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.