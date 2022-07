The Russian command mercilessly throws soldiers of non-Slavic nationalities into the most risky attacks in Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Against this background, according to the authority, dissatisfaction with the actions of the Russian command is growing.

"Dissatisfaction with the actions of the Russian command is growing among servicemen of non-Slavic nationalities, who are mercilessly thrown into the most risky attacks on the territory of Ukraine," the General Staff notes.

Also, in connection with large sanitary and irreparable losses, forced mobilization measures continue in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Security Service of Ukraine made public the audio recording of conversations between the Russian occupier and his wife. In the conversation, he talks about the significant successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine due to the new weapons that Ukraine received.

According to the authority, the occupiers have tanks on fire en masse, but with the equipment the invaders have, it is difficult to shoot back.