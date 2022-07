During the enemy shelling of the center of Kramatorsk, 10 people were injured, 5 of them were hospitalized. This is reported by the State Emergency Service.

As a result of shelling, a fire broke out on the balconies on the third and fourth floors of a five-story apartment building.

At 1:37 p.m., the outbreak was extinguished. 19 people and 4 pieces of equipment from the State Emergency Service were involved.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 18, the losses of the personnel of the Russian troops increased by 100 to 38,550 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 4 tanks and 6 armored fighting vehicles last day.

The invaders also shelled the city of Slovyansk, Donetsk region. According to preliminary data, there are injuries and destruction in the city.

The Russian invaders shelled Kramatorsk in the afternoon of July 19 - they hit the central part of the city. It is known about the killed.