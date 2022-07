Invaders Fire At Center Of Kramatorsk, There Are Victims - Mayor

The Russian invaders shelled Kramatorsk in the afternoon of July 19 - they hit the central part of the city.

The mayor of Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Honcharenko, announced this on Facebook.

"An attack on the central part of Kramatorsk. There are victims. Specialists of explosives services, rescuers are working on the spot," he wrote and posted a photo showing a residential building on fire.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the mayor of Kramatorsk recommended residents to leave during the heating season. According to him, 395,000 places have been prepared in specific regions that are ready to receive and accommodate citizens.

On July 15, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, reported that as a result of a Russian missile attack on Kramatorsk, 2 objects of the city's infrastructure and 7 residential buildings were damaged.

On April 8, the Russian invaders attacked the railway station in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, as a result of which dozens of people were killed and more than a hundred were injured.