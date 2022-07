The Verkhovna Rada appointed the head of the Social Policy Department of the President's Office, Oksana Zholnovych, as the Minister of Social Policy, replacing Maryna Lazebna, who was dismissed the day before.

282 MPs voted for her appointment with the minimum required of 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Also, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Oksana Zholnovych to the post of Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine," said Yaroslav Zhelezniak, MP from the Holos faction.

According to the MP's information, 209 MPs voted for her appointment from Servant of the People, 15 - from Platform for Life and Peace, 13 - from For the Future, 7 - from Holos, 17 - from Dovira, 11 - from Restoration of Ukraine, 10 - independent.

European Solidarity and Batkivshchyna All-Ukrainian Association did not vote in favor.

Zholnovych was born on February 21, 1979. She received her legal education at the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv, where she became an associate professor of the Department of Social Law. From 2017 to 2019, she worked as assistant to the rector of the Ivan Boberskyi Lviv University of Physical Education. Zholnovych ran for councils at different levels 4 times - to the parliament, Lviv City and Regional Councils - from the People's Power party. Since 2020, the newly appointed minister has been the head of the department of social policy and health care of the President's Office. From 2019-2021, she was an adviser to the Minister of Social Policy. Zholnovych is also a practicing lawyer in the fields of labor, civil, family and administrative law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 18, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Lazebna.