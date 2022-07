The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has ratified two grant agreements between Ukraine and the European Investment Bank (EIB), which provide for receiving grants of EUR 5 million for the implementation of the Ukraine Public Buildings Energy Efficiency project.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To continue the implementation of the Ukraine Public Buildings Energy Efficiency project, grant agreements were concluded that provide for the receipt of grant assistance from the European Investment Bank in the amount of EUR 5 million. With the beginning of full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development, together with the EIB, conducted constant communications to adapt the Project to the current situation. Now we have agreed to send EUR 2 million of grant funds to quickly restore a number of healthcare institutions," said Oleksii Chernyshov, Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine.

Also, according to preliminary agreement with the EIB, the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development has developed conditions for the participation of cities and communities in this project, which provide for the possibility of restoring damaged or destroyed public buildings.

The message recalls that in July 2021, the Verkhovna Rada ratified the financial agreement between Ukraine and the EIB, which provides for the thermal modernization of about 1,000 public buildings in Ukraine, in particular kindergartens, health care institutions, schools, etc., the total cost of the project is EUR 300 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Investment Bank approved EUR 668 million of emergency financial support for Ukraine.