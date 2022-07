The Verkhovna Rada supported the dismissal of Iryna Venediktova from the post of Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Such a decision was made by MPs on Tuesday at a meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

264 MPs voted for the motion of no confidence, which involves further dismissal.

As MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos) noted in his Telegram channel, Venediktova was present at the meeting.

The dismissal took place with a discussion.

As at the profile committee, there were no loud statements or accusations.

No confidence in the Prosecutor General was supported by 198 MPs representatives from Servant of the People, 10 MPs from Batkivshchyna, 14 - from Platforms for Life and Peace, 9 – from For the Future, 17 – from Dovira, 10 – from Restoration of Ukraine, 6 – independent.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 17, Zelenskyy suspended the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov from his duties and suspended Iryna Venediktova from the post of Prosecutor General.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assigned the duties of the Prosecutor General to Iryna Venediktova's deputy Oleksii Symonenko, who signed the indictment against former President Petro Poroshenko while Venediktova was on vacation.