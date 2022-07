Competition Commission Chose NAСB Detective Klymenko As SACPO Head And Will Make Submission To Prosecutor Gene

The competition commission for the selection of the head of the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) recommends that the Prosecutor General appoint Oleksandr Klymenko as the head of the SACPO.

This decision was made at the commission's meeting on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We congratulate Oleksandr Klymenko on his selection for the post of Deputy Prosecutor General - Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office," said the head of the commission, Kateryna Koval, at the meeting.

The commission also recommends the Prosecutor General to appoint Andrii Syniuk, a prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office, as the deputy head of the SACPO.

The members of the competition commission supported this decision unanimously.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the competition commission to appoint a prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and to start the selection of the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

The competition commission for the election of the head and deputy head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office was twice unable to vote a sufficient number of votes to elect the head of the authority.