The Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence of the Verkhovna Rada recommends the dismissal of Ivan Bakanov as the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

This is stated in the conclusion of the committee to draft resolution 7564, reports Ukrainian News Agency.

The committee recommended adopting the draft resolution on Bakanov's dismissal as a whole, as well as including it in the agenda of the current session of the Ukrainian Parliament.

According to the document itself, the representative of the President in the Constitutional Court, member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party and a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security Fedir Venislavskyi will present this motion for dismissal at the plenary session of the Rada.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) determined that its co-speaker will be chairman of the same committee Oleksandr Zavitnevych.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to release Bakanov.