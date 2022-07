Oleksii Kucherenko: those who failed the 20/20 gas production increase program still remain on their top posit

Member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association faction / first deputy chairperson of the parliamentary committee on energy Oleksii Kucherenko commented on the consequences of reducing the production of Ukrainian natural gas by the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine and the UkrGasVydobuvannya state-owned public joint-stock company.

The MP expressed his opinion on Facebook.

"Russia stops supplies via North Stream-1. This is a completely expected outcome. It is clear what a significant shortage of gas in Europe this will cause. Ukraine needs to import 2-3 billion cubic meters, but the prices will be sky-high.

Only now do you begin to understand the real extent of the crime with the failure of the 20/20 program and the reduction of Naftogaz's own production. Production would remain at least at the level of 2014 (15 billion cubic meters) and there would be no problems at all. (Now it makes 12 billion cubic meters).

The farce of the situation is that those who committed this crime today are holding managerial positions in Naftogaz and UkrGasVydobuvannya even now. We will all pay dearly for this farce!"