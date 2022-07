President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada dismiss Iryna Venediktova as the Prosecutor General.

The corresponding draft resolution 7567 was registered on July 19 on the website of the Ukrainian Parliament, reports Ukrainian News Agency.

Zelenskyy is asking the parliament to approve the President's dismissal of Venediktova from the post of Prosecutor General.

The authorized representative of the President in the Constitutional Court / member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party faction Fedir Venislavskyi is authorized to present this submission at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on July 17, Zelenskyy suspended Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov from his duties and removed Iryna Venediktova from the post of the Prosecutor General.

The President appointed Oleksii Symonenko as the acting Prosecutor General.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Andrii Smirnov explained Zelenskyi's decision to remove Bakanov and Venediktova due to the large number of identified enemies of the state in key law enforcement institutions.