The Russian Federation continues to use nominally six separate armies for its offensive in Donbas, but is facing a serious shortage of personnel.

This is reported in the daily report by British intelligence.

"At full strength, before the invasion, these formations numbered approximately 150,000 personnel. In recent weeks, Russia has often operated in company-sized groups of about 100 during offensive operations in a certain sector," the report said.

It also notes that Russia has tried its best to maintain effective offensive combat power since the beginning of the invasion, but this problem is now likely to become more acute.

"In addition to a serious lack of personnel, Russian planners are faced with a dilemma: to transfer reserves to Donbas or to defend against Ukrainian counterattacks in the southwestern Kherson direction," the report says.

Russia has stated a political goal of capturing all of Donetsk region, but the operational pace and speed of its troop advance is likely to be very slow without a significant operational pause to reorganize and re-equip, British intelligence suggests.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, as of the 145th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the occupiers were unable to mount an offensive on Sloviyansk, Donetsk region. The invaders also failed to conduct reconnaissance in Kharkiv region.