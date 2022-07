The management of the Russia Today TV channel, the mouthpiece of Russian television propaganda directed at foreign countries, intends to open its representation office in Serbia. This was reported by the Serbian mass media, to which the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) refers in its information on its official page on Telegram.

Meanwhile, we are talking about a TV channel banned by EU sanctions for inciting and supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Since 2012, Serbia has been a candidate for EU membership and, accordingly, is obliged to follow the decisions of Brussels in order to fulfill the conditions for accession. Therefore, Serbia is expected to respect the decisions of the EU, there is already an official reaction of the EU.

"Russia Today is part of the tools of Russian propaganda and disinformation, with the help of which the Kremlin monitors the illegal aggression against Ukraine and the murders of the Ukrainian people. In this context, we expect Serbia to refrain from intensifying relations with Russia, as a country that massively violates the UN Charter and international right," Geopost quoted Peter Stano, EU spokesperson for external security and security policy.