1,028 settlements liberated from the invaders, another 2,621 under invaders’ control – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that 1,028 settlements have been liberated from the Russian occupiers, and other 2,621 are temporarily under the control of the invaders.

The President said this in a traditional evening video address, reports Ukrainian News Agency.

Zelenskyy noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to inflict significant logistical losses on the occupiers, and it is increasingly difficult for the Russian army to hold positions on the captured territory.

The Ukrainian army is moving forward step by step, disrupting supplies for the occupiers.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine will return all captured territories, it is only a matter of time.

The President called on Ukrainians to provide informational and emotional support to people in the occupied areas.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Zelenskyy stated at the beginning of June that Russian troops had entered 3,620 settlements in Ukraine, 1,017 of them had already been liberated, and another 2,603 ​​were to be liberated.

According to him, as of the beginning of June, about 20% of the territory of Ukraine was under the control of the occupiers.

On July 18, AFU Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that the AFU managed to stabilize the situation at the front.

On Monday, July 18, Adviser to the head of the Presidential Office Oleksii Arestovych reported that the AFU knocked out the Russian invaders from two villages south of Siversk, Donetsk region.