Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi discussed with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Mark Milley the operational situation at the front. In particular, he said that the Ukrainian military managed to stabilize the situation at the front. Zaluzhnyi wrote about this on his Facebook page.

“I maintain a dialogue with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley. Traditionally, I informed my American counterpart about the operational situation.

We managed to stabilize the situation. It is complex, intense, but completely controlled. An important factor contributing to our retention of defensive lines and positions is the timely arrival of M142 HIMARS, which deliver surgical strikes on enemy control posts, ammunition and fuel storage depots,” Zaluzhnyi wrote.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also added that on the eve of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, he and General Milley synchronized the requests of the Ukrainian side.

“I sincerely thanked my colleague and, in his person, the United States and its allies for their help in the struggle for freedom,” Zaluzhnyi summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States is very pleased with the effectiveness of HIMARS in Ukraine.

Ukraine is also negotiating to receive missiles for HIMARS with a range of up to 300 km.