Quotations Of Ferrexpo Shares Rise After 5-Week Fall, Up 1.3% To GBP 1.164 Per Share July 11-15

In the period of July 11-15, the quotations of shares of Ferrexpo plc (United Kingdom), which controls Poltava Mining and Yeristovo Mining (both located in Horishni Plavni, Poltava region), at the London Stock Exchange rose by 1.3% or GBP 0.015 per share to GBP 1.164 per share, after a five-week decrease.

That follows from the data posted at the London Stock Exchange, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on July 11, the shares of the companies were quoted at the level of GBP 1.149 per share; on July 12, the quotations decreased to GBP 1.145 per share; and on July 13, they fell to GBP 1.107 per share.

On July 14, the quotations again decreased to GBP 1.070 per share; but on July 15, they rose to GBP 1.164 per share.

The transactions were being conducted during the whole week.

Since the start of the year, the company's shares' quotations have decreased by 61.1% (compared to the level of quotations on December 31, 2021 - GBP 2.994).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the period of December 31, 2020 - December 31, 2021, the quotations of shares of Ferrexpo plc at the London Stock Exchange rose by 5.8% or GBP 0.164 per share to GBP 2.994 per share.

In 2021, compared to 2020, Ferrexpo plc (United Kingdom), which controls Poltava Mining and Yeristovo Mining (both located in Horishni Plavni, Poltava region), increased profit by 37.1% or USD 235.7 million to USD 870.993 million, increasing revenue by 48.1% or USD 818 million to USD 2.518 billion.

In 2021, compared to 2020, the company increased its Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) by 67.5% or USD 580 million to USD 1,439 million, capital investments increased by 75% to USD 361 million.

Kostiantyn Zhevaho is the majority shareholder of Ferrexpo.