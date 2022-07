Last Day, Ukrainian Aviation Destroyed Command Post And 20 Pieces Of Equipment Of Invaders

Last day, as a result of air strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian occupiers suffered losses. The AFU aviation destroyed a command post and about twenty pieces of enemy equipment. This is stated in the message of the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Thus, it is reported that on July 17, the Russian command missed:

three dozen military personnel;

up to twenty pieces of equipment;

a company command and observation post;

a platoon support point.

"Air defense continues to control airspace in controlled territory. Last day, one enemy UAV was shot down," the report said.

In addition, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has launched 1,750 airstrikes against the occupiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian defenders destroyed another warehouse of ammunition and fuel and lubricants in the occupied town of Kadiivka (former Stakhanov) in Luhansk region.

Earlier, British intelligence reported that the Russian occupiers suffered huge losses among their intermediate and junior officers during the invasion of Ukraine. In the future, this will lead to lower morale of the Russian army.