Invaders Fighting By Maps Of Last Century, Which Have Not been Updated For 53 Years - SSU

Some of the commanders of the Russian troops who invaded the territory of Ukraine in February were guided by topographic maps of 1969. This was reported by the SSU with reference to the documents of the invaders seized in Kharkiv region.

In particular, the information on the documents of the Russian Motorized Rifle Battalion 138 of the Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade was not updated for at least 53 years.

On the maps of the invaders, the Saltivskyi housing estate of Kharkiv, which was built up since the beginning of the 70s of the last century, is completely absent. The Travyansk and Murom reservoirs, built in the 1970s, are also missing. And the state border between Ukraine and Russia is drawn with a ballpoint pen, since it was not on the maps at all at that time.

It is noted that although the maps have modern registration numbers and even a seal of secrecy, upon closer examination it can be seen that they were made in 1969.

The SSU states that the topographical service of the Western Military District of Russia, headed by Colonel Oleksiy Krasnov, as well as the Center for Geospatial Information and Navigation of Russia, were engaged in the navigation support of the motorized rifle battalion destroyed in Kharkiv region.

"On the eve of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, these units celebrated the 210th anniversary of the topographical service of Russia and declared that they were providing the Russian military command with "the most modern maps" made allegedly with the help of "new mobile navigation and geodetic complexes," the special service said.

At the same time, the 138th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of Russia, which used these maps, was destroyed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the end of March near the Kharkiv ring road in the Starosaltiv direction.

