Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that today, July 18, the leaders of the European Union member states adopted a declaration of intention to introduce a seventh package of sanctions against Russia. Index reports this

"At a meeting in Brussels, a political declaration was adopted on the intention to impose sanctions... We (Hungary - ed.) did not boycott the creation of this political will," said Szijjarto.

He said that the new package of sanctions against Russia will include the introduction of a gold embargo, tightening restrictions on the export of dual-use goods to the Russian Federation and clarifying some of the provisions of previous packages of sanctions.

Szijjarto stressed that EU leaders did not discuss a gas embargo on Russia.

According to him, discussions on the introduction of restrictions on gas supplies are no longer underway, although a number of EU member states raised this issue in the not too distant past.

Recall, on July 14, the European media published the details of a new package of EU sanctions against Russia.

We also wrote that Lithuania criticized the new package of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

In addition, at the beginning of the month, the Canadian government announced an expansion of sanctions against Russia.