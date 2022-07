A court has arrested Belarusian locomotives carrying goods necessary for Russia to wage war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General’s Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, at the request of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, Belarusian-made locomotives, which were used to transport goods, including those necessary for the Russian Federation to wage war against Ukraine, were arrested and transferred for management to the National Agency for Identifying, Tracing, and Managing Assets Linked to Corruption and other Crimes (Asset Recovery Agency).

The value of the transferred property is more than UAH 70 million.

The equipment was discovered on the territory of Ukraine during a review conducted as part of an investigation in criminal proceedings initiated on the fact of financing actions committed with the aim of forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power, changing the boundaries of the territory or state border of Ukraine (Part 4 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code).

According to investigators, these locomotives carried out regular transportation of goods, including fuels and lubricants, from Ukraine to Belarus, which were subsequently used by Russia to provide material for the army of the aggressor country during the invasion of Ukraine.

Pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings is carried out by investigators of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv based on the materials of the Department of Cybersecurity of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and in cooperation with the Department of Economic and Information Security of the Ukrzaliznytsia Joint Stock Company.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Belarus sent about 20 wagons of ammunition to Russia.